Few teams use bye week better than Clemson

When Dabo Swinney says they use their bye week well, he isn’t just saying it to say it. Under his direction, the Tigers have used the bye week very well.

In fact, Swinney’s first win as a head coach came off a bye week, a 27-21 victory at Boston College on November 1, 2008. Since then, the Tigers have been really good coming off an open date.

Clemson is 11-2 under Swinney after an open date, including a current five-game winning streak. The Tigers last loss came at then No. 1 Florida State on September 20, 2014, and that was a 23-17 overtime defeat.

In all, Clemson is 7-1 at Memorial Stadium following a bye week under Swinney. In fact, the Tigers have won six straight at Death Valley, including wins in each of the last two years. Clemson beat then No. 16 NC State 41-7.

The Tigers, who host Florida State next Saturday at Memorial Stadium, are 3-2 against ranked opponents following a bye week. Clemson also beat No. 6 Notre Dame, 24-22, in 2015 and No. 12 FSU, 37-34, in 2016. They have won three straight games against ranked opponents after an open date.

Clemson is 4-1 in road games after a bye week under Swinney with wins at FSU, Wake Forest, NC State and Boston College.

The Tigers are averaging 32 points per game following a bye week and are giving up just 20 points per game. Their average margin of victory is 12.9 points.

Clemson has scored 31 or more points seven times, including a high of 55 points against Georgia Tech in 2013. It has held the opposition to 17 or less points five times, including a low of 3 against Wake Forest in 2009.

The Tigers have 7 wins of 14 or more points following a bye week and are 4-1 in games decided by six points or less with the one loss coming in overtime at Florida State.

Clemson following a bye week under Dabo Swinney

Record: 11-2

2008: beat Boston College in Boston, 27-21

2009: beat Wake Forest in Clemson, 38-3

2010: loss to No. 16 Miami in Clemson, 30-21

2011: beat Wake Forest in Clemson, 31-28

2012: beat Virginia Tech in Clemson, 38-17

2013: beat NC State in Raleigh, 26-14

2013: beat Georgia Tech in Clemson, 55-31

2014: lost to No. 1 Florida State in Tallahassee, 23-17 (overtime)

2014: beat Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, 34-20

2015: beat No. 6 Notre Dame in Clemson, 24-22

2016: beat No. 12 Florida State in Tallahassee, 37-34

2017: beat Georgia Tech in Clemson, 24-10

2018: beat No. 16 NC State in Clemson, 41-7

