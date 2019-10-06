Week Six USA Today Coaches Poll

Week Six USA Today Coaches Poll

The latest USA Today Amway coaches poll has been released.  Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the poll this week.

Wake Forest is No. 17 in the latest rankings while Virginia is No. 19.

Although Clemson and Alabama were both off this weekend, Alabama’s first place votes climbed to 42 while the Tigers’ dropped to 20.

1 Alabama 5-0 1602 42 1 1/2
2 Clemson 5-0 1531 20 2 1/2
3 Georgia 5-0 1459 0 3 3/3
4 Ohio State 6-0 1422 3 5 1 4/6
5 Oklahoma 5-0 1378 0 4 -1 4/5
6 Louisiana State 5-0 1364 0 6 5/6
7 Florida 6-0 1218 0 8 1 7/10
8 Wisconsin 5-0 1164 0 9 1 8/17
9 Penn State 5-0 1051 0 11 2 9/14
10 Notre Dame 4-1 1033 0 10 7/10
11 Texas 4-1 971 0 12 1 9/13
12 Auburn 5-1 929 0 7 -5 7/16
13 Oregon 4-1 866 0 13 13/18
14 Boise State 5-0 732 0 15 1 14/NR
15 Utah 4-1 655 0 17 2 11/19
16 Michigan 4-1 648 0 18 2 7/20
17 Wake Forest 5-0 498 0 20 3 17/NR
18 Iowa 4-1 441 0 14 -4 14/19
19 Virginia 4-1 345 0 22 3 18/NR
20 Memphis 5-0 318 0 23 3 20/NR
21 Texas A&M 3-2 306 0 21 11/21
22 Southern Methodist 6-0 246 0 NR 5 22/NR
23 Baylor 5-0 234 0 NR 7 23/NR
24 Arizona State 4-1 228 0 NR 4 24/NR
25 Minnesota 5-0 131 0 NR 5 25/NR

 

