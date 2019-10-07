Ennis reflects on his decision to pick Clemson over FSU

Clemson’s game against Florida State this Saturday will be of particular interest to Tigers tight end commit Sage Ennis.

Ennis, who attends Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida, grew up a big fan of the Seminoles. However, Ennis chose to commit to Clemson over FSU this past June.

“It was fairly close,” he said to The Clemson Insider, reflecting on his decision. “They were my top two teams. So to be able to see them this week play against each other, it will be pretty interesting to see that happen.”

At the end of the day, Ennis felt Clemson to be the best fit for him, and that is why he picked the Tigers over FSU and dozens of other college offers.

“Clemson, I knew that was the place for me,” he said. “It just felt like home, felt like family, and seeing where Clemson’s at right now and where Florida State’s trying to get, I just knew it wasn’t the place for me. No shots against Florida State or anything like that. It’s definitely a great place. But Clemson was just the better fit for me.”

Ennis has been keeping in touch with Clemson coaches and remains on track to enroll early at the school in January.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect is playing well during his senior season at Lincoln, having tallied over 400 yards receiving in six games. Last Friday, Ennis hauled in seven receptions for 136 yards, including touchdown catches of 58 and 32 yards.

Despite the strong start to his final prep campaign, Ennis isn’t satisfied and is still trying to get better in all aspects of his game.

“Just still working on blocking and doing the best I can in the blocking game when we run the ball, whether it’s pass blocking, run blocking, everything like that,” he said. “Just maintaining my game as a whole – catching, route running, blocking, everything. Just trying to improve.”

