Skalski on national media bashing Clemson: ‘We have a chip on our shoulder for sure’

Clemson linebacker James Skalski says the Tigers don’t think they are the underdogs. That isn’t their mentality.

“No. No,” he said Monday when asked if they actually think they are underdogs. “I think we know what we got, but we have a chip on our shoulder for sure. But, I think, we really believe in what we got and what we can do.”

Second-ranked Clemson has been the center of attention in a negative way since their one-point victory at North Carolina on Sept. 28. Some in the national media don’t rank them among the elite teams in the country, while others have said “they don’t believe in Clemson.”

The Associated Press and Amway Coaches Poll dropped the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) from No. 1 to No. 2 last week, and this week gave top-ranked Alabama some of their first-place votes though the Crimson Tide was idle this week as well.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see Little Ole Clemson dominating like we have,” Skalski said. “We just have to keep doing us and just keep believing and working, and everything will play out like it should.”

Skalski says he has heard some of the negative talk from the national media.

“Yeah, but you are not thinking about it. Whatever. Who cares,” he said.

As for those who say, “This Clemson team does not seem right” Skalski says none of that matters and credit needs to be given to North Carolina for playing a heck of a game, too.

“You can’t really listen to all of that. You know … Hey! You have to give a lot of credit to North Carolina. They played a hell of a game,” he said. “I said it before, I thought they out played us in that game. I hope we get a chance to see them again because I think they are a team that can definitely make it to that ACC Championship and we can to, but we still have a test in front of us.

“But I didn’t think we played well at all, and it showed.”

