What They Are Saying: Watson's amazing game with mom as honorary captain

Deshaun Watson had a perfect QBR Sunday as he led the Houston Texans to a victory over Atlanta while his mother was the honorary captain.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Watson on Twitter.

Coincidence Deshaun Watson threw for career high 426 yards and had career best 158.3 passer rating the day his mother was honorary captain in honor of her fight against cancer? I dont think so. pic.twitter.com/reMSNrB7DX — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 6, 2019

Deshaun Watson's treatise on the Atlanta Falcons defense, as requested @billbarnwell pic.twitter.com/3JyfYMmMoI — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 6, 2019

At least 3 games with 5 Pass TDs & 0 INT in the Super Bowl era: 🔷 Drew Brees (7)

🔷 Tom Brady (6)

🔷 Peyton Manning (5)

🔷 Ben Roethlisberger (5)

🔷 Aaron Rodgers (4)

🔷 Deshaun Watson (3) (📍 @trulyseltzer) pic.twitter.com/aPWjke4pf4 — ESPN (@espn) October 6, 2019

QBs in the Super Bowl Era who have thrown for 400+ yards, 5 touchdowns, and rushed for 40+ yards in a single game: Boomer Esiason (1986)

Deshaun Watson (today) That’s it. pic.twitter.com/U3Hc9vQceA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 6, 2019

#Texans QB @deshaunwatson is the first player to throw for at least 400 yards (426) and five touchdowns (5) with five-or-fewer incompletions in a single game in NFL history #ATLvsHOU pic.twitter.com/i6iQVu2qnc — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 6, 2019

#PlayerOfTheDay Deshaun Watson finished with a perfect passer rating thanks to as many TDs as Incompletions (5). He led Houston to 53 points and helped Will Fuller have an outstanding 14-217-3 line as Watson's career day has now elevated him into the MVP conversation https://t.co/U0W1Gdq0fI — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) October 7, 2019

Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller shine in Houston Texans win over Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/Nknak7XY93 pic.twitter.com/gRFZt1M3NJ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 7, 2019

Sunday was first day since Oct. 14, 2007 with a 5 Pass TD game (Deshaun Watson), 4 Rush TD game (Aaron Jones), and 3 Rec TD game (Will Fuller). Plus, 3 players – Fuller, Amari Cooper, Christian McCaffrey – had at least 200 yards from scrimmage for first time since Dec. 1, 2013. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2019