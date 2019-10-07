What They Are Saying: Watson's amazing game with mom as honorary captain

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Deshaun Watson had a perfect QBR Sunday as he led the Houston Texans to a victory over Atlanta while his mother was the honorary captain.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Watson on Twitter.
Coincidence Deshaun Watson threw for career high 426 yards and had career best 158.3 passer rating the day his mother was honorary captain in honor of her fight against cancer? I dont think so. pic.twitter.com/reMSNrB7DX
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 6, 2019
Mother and son.@deshaunwatson #ATLvsHOU pic.twitter.com/7cxESZGY8m
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 6, 2019
Deshaun Watson's treatise on the Atlanta Falcons defense, as requested @billbarnwell pic.twitter.com/3JyfYMmMoI
— Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 6, 2019
At least 3 games with 5 Pass TDs & 0 INT in the Super Bowl era:
🔷 Drew Brees (7)
🔷 Tom Brady (6)
🔷 Peyton Manning (5)
🔷 Ben Roethlisberger (5)
🔷 Aaron Rodgers (4)
🔷 Deshaun Watson (3)
(📍 @trulyseltzer) pic.twitter.com/aPWjke4pf4
— ESPN (@espn) October 6, 2019
Deshaun Watson, 1st down. Somehow… seriously, how?pic.twitter.com/woBoR05oqn
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2019
QBs in the Super Bowl Era who have thrown for 400+ yards, 5 touchdowns, and rushed for 40+ yards in a single game:
Boomer Esiason (1986)
Deshaun Watson (today)
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/U3Hc9vQceA
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 6, 2019
#Texans QB @deshaunwatson is the first player to throw for at least 400 yards (426) and five touchdowns (5) with five-or-fewer incompletions in a single game in NFL history #ATLvsHOU pic.twitter.com/i6iQVu2qnc
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 6, 2019
Fourth TD for @deshaunwatson.
Second TD for Darren Fells.#ATLvsHOU pic.twitter.com/qy4eshiJv5
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 6, 2019
FINAL: @deshaunwatson throws for 426 yards and FIVE touchdowns!
Yup, that's a @HoustonTexans win. #ATLvsHOU pic.twitter.com/hso3g4fmfO
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2019
#PlayerOfTheDay Deshaun Watson finished with a perfect passer rating thanks to as many TDs as Incompletions (5). He led Houston to 53 points and helped Will Fuller have an outstanding 14-217-3 line as Watson's career day has now elevated him into the MVP conversation https://t.co/U0W1Gdq0fI
— Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) October 7, 2019
Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller shine in Houston Texans win over Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/Nknak7XY93 pic.twitter.com/gRFZt1M3NJ
— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 7, 2019
Sunday was first day since Oct. 14, 2007 with a 5 Pass TD game (Deshaun Watson), 4 Rush TD game (Aaron Jones), and 3 Rec TD game (Will Fuller). Plus, 3 players – Fuller, Amari Cooper, Christian McCaffrey – had at least 200 yards from scrimmage for first time since Dec. 1, 2013.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2019
Top 5 QB Scoring Projections For Week 5.
1. Patrick Mahomes (25pts)
2. Deshaun Watson (22pts)
3. Lamar Jackson (22pts)
4. Carson Wentz (21pts)
5. Russell Wilson (20pts)#FantasyFootball https://t.co/IWqXBxGS1X
— Fantasy Football & IPA's (@MyFantasyPoints) October 7, 2019
Clemson football, Deshaun Watson, Football