Swinney says he is gassing up the old R.O.Y. bus once again

Despite the fact his team is 5-0 this season as the defending national champions, Dabo Swinney says Clemson is on the R.O.Y. bus once again with many in the national media now doubting them.

The Tigers’ head coach first stated last October that Alabama is on the big-time bus, while everyone else in college football is on the Rest of Y’all bus.

Although the Tigers throttled the Crimson Tide in the national championship game last January, and have won 20 consecutive games to date, Swinney says “little ole Clemson” is back on the R.O.Y. bus.

“I had an open week, so I went back out to the shed this week and I took the tarp off the ROY Bus, just took it off,” Swinney said during his press conference Tuesday.

“I thought we were off the ROY Bus for a while. I just took it off, pumped the tires back up, gave it a bath, a little oil change. Went down there to the $5 oil change, fluffed up the seats a little bit … Back on the R.O.Y. bus, man. Here we go!”

While a lot of college football analysts have questioned the Tigers this season, especially after their close 21-20 win at North Carolina on Sept. 28, Swinney likes the attention his program is getting regardless of whether it’s positive or negative.

“I’m glad that we’ve got people that have an opinion on Clemson,” he said. “I think that’s great. It means we matter, our program matters. It’s good that people are talking about Clemson – good or bad. ‘Ah they stink, ah they’re great,’ whatever. It doesn’t really matter. What matters to us is just playing well. But it’s fun, too.”

