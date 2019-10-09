ACC Operation Basketball: 1-on-1 with John Newman

ACC Operation Basketball: 1-on-1 with John Newman

Basketball

ACC Operation Basketball: 1-on-1 with John Newman

By 2 hours ago

By: |

CHARLOTTE —  John Newman represented Clemson’s basketball team at Tuesday’s ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte.

The Clemson Insider’s Taylor Farmer went in-depth with Newman in this one-on-one interview.

Watch the interview on TCITV.

, , , , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home