Swinney addresses Lawrence's shoulder issues

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday night as the second-ranked Tigers get set to take on Florida State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

After reports surfaced on Tuesday in which quarterback Trevor Lawrence admitted he injured his throwing shoulder in the Texas A&M game on Sept. 7, and had an MRI that came back negative for any damage, Swinney took questions about Lawrence’s shoulder from the media and confirmed that Lawrence indeed suffered a bruised shoulder.

Swinney was also asked about the Seminoles and where the Tigers are heading into the big ACC Atlantic Division matchup.

