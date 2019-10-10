Clemson's new video board to be largest in South Carolina

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee unanimously approved upgrades to Memorial Stadium Thursday, which could increase its capacity by 1,850 seats, including a new video board which will measure 126 feet wide and 57 feet tall, making it two feet wider and 21 feet taller than the video board at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The Seneca Journal’s Riley Morningstar reported on Twitter what the renovations to Memorial Stadium might look like. The Finance and Facilities Committee’s will now recommend Phase 1 (the design concept) for a vote by the full board on Friday.

Early stadium renderings: That would be a massive scoreboard upgrade. Want construction to begin in December 2020, completed in August 2021. pic.twitter.com/X9PZ2mDm2b — Riley Morningstar (@RBMorningstar) October 10, 2019

The artist’s renditions show renovations to West Zone Club seating area, as well as the east side of Memorial Stadium getting new seating upgrades.

Other renderings: That would be a really neat way to pass by games outside the Hill. pic.twitter.com/UVxvWN5SQT — Riley Morningstar (@RBMorningstar) October 10, 2019

Construction would begin following the 2020 football season and would be completed before the Tigers’ season opener in 2021.

The project is expected to cost $68.7 million.

This will be the first major upgrade to Memorial Stadium since 2015 when the school added the current video boards and ribbon boards as well as upgraded the President’s box, club seating and the press box areas.

Possible Lot 5 Tiger Walk entrance and paving pic.twitter.com/jS0oOcLzSH — Riley Morningstar (@RBMorningstar) October 10, 2019

No intent to alter student capacity on the Hill, @GrahamNeff says. pic.twitter.com/XXvm8WgjS7 — Riley Morningstar (@RBMorningstar) October 10, 2019

First look at West End Zone. Seats basically on field pic.twitter.com/8I2TWQrz9E — Riley Morningstar (@RBMorningstar) October 10, 2019

