Lawrence comments on why offense isn't clicking

Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed being able to serve his community during his week off from football. The sophomore said on Monday it was nice to have the team do something together outside of football.

Here are some things we heard from the Tigers’ star quarterback during his time with the local media.

Lawrence on the bye week

“We had three really good practices. All had different levels of intensity. We had more of a Monday practice coming off a game and then we had a really tough Wednesday practice and a tough Thursday practice. It was a really good week. I feel like we got better and grew closer together.”

Lawrence on why the offense isn’t clicking

“Every game, every year is different. I think it’s going to come. It’s only a matter of time. We have a lot of different play makers…it’ll come, just every game is different.”

Lawrence on his overthrows

“I think it is a lot that I am not throwing a great ball. I mean it sounds simple, but I am just missing them. They’re throws I can make, but I am just missing them. Some of it might be me seeing things a little late and so I am seeing it right as the pressure is getting to me instead of second earlier where I can step into my throw and make a better throw. It is kind of both of those things.”

Lawrence on fixing his mistakes

“I need to be more disciplined with my eyes, being calmer in the pocket and understand the system and the concepts a little bit better.”

Lawrence on his mechanics

Every game there are some throws where I think I kind of compromise my mechanics, but I think for the most part I do a pretty good job of throwing the same way. So, I don’t think it is really a mechanical thing as much.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.