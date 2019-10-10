Tour of Champions: Coach discusses what Clemson is getting in Collins

The Clemson Insider traveled to McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., last Friday night to watch Clemson wide receiver commit Dacari Collins play as part of our Tour of Champions.

Following McEachern’s 53-15 win over East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.), TCI spoke with McEachern head coach Franklin Stephens about what the Tigers are getting in Collins, both on and off the field.

Watch our interview with Stephens on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.