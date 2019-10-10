Williams ‘very excited’ to join the Tigers in January

Clemson four-star wide receiver commit E.J. Williams has played well as a senior this season while helping Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) to a 6-1 record so far.

“I don’t know my yards but I have six touchdowns right now,” he told TCI.

Williams (6-3, 194) has just a few games left to play in the regular season. After the postseason, he will get ready to enroll at Clemson in January and believes he will benefit from being a mid-year enrollee.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I can see myself getting stronger in the weight room. Now at Central my number continues to go up and I’m gaining weight, so I’m excited to get in the strength and conditioning program at Clemson.”

In the meantime, Williams has been hearing from co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“He calls me like once every week,” Williams said. “We have a good relationship.”

Williams is one of two receivers committed to Clemson in the 2020 class, along with Ajou Ajou of Clearwater (Fla.) International Academy.

Scott and the Tigers intend to add one more wideout to the fold in this cycle.

“He’s telling me he’s trying to get another receiver on board with us,” Williams said, “and I’m the only receiver coming in early so he thinks I’ll be ahead of the game.”

Williams can’t wait to join his former Central High teammates – receiver Justyn Ross and safety Ray Thornton – at Clemson in a few short months.

“I’m very excited to get reunited on the field and compete with my brothers Ray and Justyn,” he said.

Williams plans to make his official visit to Clemson the weekend of Nov. 16 when the Tigers host Wake Forest.

