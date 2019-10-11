Clemson Football Vlog: First Take comes to Clemson

Check out the latest Clemson Football Vlog about First Take’s visit to Clemson.
Friday afternoon First Take was live from Bowman Field and coach Swinney welcomed Stephen A. Smith to Tigertown.
Video courtesy Clemson Football.
Check out the latest Clemson Football Vlog about First Take’s visit to Clemson.
Friday afternoon First Take was live from Bowman Field and coach Swinney welcomed Stephen A. Smith to Tigertown.
Video courtesy Clemson Football.
After a week off and hearing all the negative talk from naysayers on television and on the radio following its one-point victory at North Carolina on Sept. 28, second-ranked Clemson gets back on the football (…)
On September 30, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Bill 206, which allows collegiate athletes to be paid for their image and likeness beginning in 2023. Obviously, this has been a hot topic in (…)
Clemson University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Phase 1 for upgrades to Memorial Stadium on Friday at the Madren Center in Clemson. The renovations will increase the size of Memorial Stadium to (…)
Clemson University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Phase 1 for upgrades to Memorial Stadium on Friday, which could increase its capacity by 1,850 seats. “This whole process began about two years (…)
Chandler (Ariz.) defensive end Brandon Buckner, the son of former Clemson and NFL defensive lineman Brentson Buckner, continues to draw interest from the Tigers and a bunch of other big-time college (…)
On Saturday, the second-ranked Clemson Tigers will host the Florida State Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. in Death Valley. The Tigers have a record of 5-0 (3-0 ACC) on the season while the Seminoles are 3-2 (2-1). The (…)
Before Florida State joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1992, Clemson owned the league. The Tigers won 13 ACC Championships in the league’s first 39 seasons. In the 1980s, they won five conference (…)
Clemson will welcome a talented group of recruits to campus for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State at Memorial Stadium. A couple of five-stars and more than a half dozen four-stars are among (…)
Clemson four-star wide receiver commit E.J. Williams has played well as a senior this season while helping Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) to a 6-1 record so far. “I don’t know my yards but I (…)
Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed being able to serve his community during his week off from football. The sophomore said on Monday it was nice to have the team do something together (…)