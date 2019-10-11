Clemson, NFL legacy prospect updates recruitment

Chandler (Ariz.) defensive end Brandon Buckner, the son of former Clemson and NFL defensive lineman Brentson Buckner, continues to draw interest from the Tigers and a bunch of other big-time college football programs.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Brandon, a class of 2021 prospect, to get the latest on his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior from Chandler High School told TCI he was recently in contact with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“I actually have like two weeks ago, me and Coach Hall were texting,” Brandon said. “We were just talking about how the season is going.”

Brandon said he will probably visit Clemson again after the season, if not during it. He was most recently on campus in June when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“Most likely after but if I have time I would definitely love to come up for a game,” he said.

Along with the Tigers, Brandon is garnering attention from plenty of other major programs.

“Washington, Stanford, Notre Dame, Washington State, Boise State, Cal, Michigan have been keeping in touch, sending mail and texting me which shows me that they’re interested and really want me to come visit,” he said. “And the schools that have offered me that’s recruiting me hard is Oregon State, Oregon and ASU and UoA (Arizona).”

Brandon hasn’t decided when he will make his college decision as he is simply enjoying the process right now.

An offer from Clemson would put the Tigers at the forefront of his recruitment and give him the chance to follow in the footsteps of his father, an All-ACC defensive lineman at Clemson in the early 1990s who went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.

“They would be really, really high because they’ve always been my dream school,” Brandon said of Clemson. “Always wanted to play in Death Valley and it would definitely be a dream come true!”

