Clemson University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Phase 1 for upgrades to Memorial Stadium on Friday at the Madren Center in Clemson.

The renovations will increase the size of Memorial Stadium to 83,350 and will include a state-of-the-art video board and upgrades to premium seats on the WestZone, as well as additional seating on the east side of the stadium by the hill and more. Check out the artist’s renderings of Memorial Stadium’s renovations here: LINK