Clemson’s dominance of Seminoles can’t be told just by the score

Clemson was dominate in its win over Florida State Saturday at Death Valley and the numbers prove it. The Tigers’ 45-14 score against the Seminoles looked a lot closer than it actually appeared.

The second-ranked Tigers held a 553 to 252 advantage in total yards. However, with a lot of young players and walk-ons playing, FSU got a cheap touchdown on a 41-yard run with 2:41 to play in the game. At that time, the Seminoles had just 60 rushing yards. They finished the game with 103 rushing yards.

In fact, if you take away both FSU touchdowns, which came off second, third and fourth string players, the Seminoles had just 148 total yards in the 56 other plays.

Clemson possessed the ball for 39:37, surpassing its 38:56 possession time against North Carolina on Dec. 5, 2015 for the longest in the Swinney era.

The 39:37 possession time was Clemson’s longest since its school-record 42:58 possession time against North Carolina on Nov. 7, 1992.

Clemson gained 552 total yards, surpassing the 524 yards posted by the Tigers against the Seminoles last year for the most Clemson has posted against Florida State in a game in series history.

Clemson rushed for 320 yards, marking Clemson’s 17th 300-yard rushing game under head coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson is 16-1 in those contests. It was Clemson’s second 300-yard game of the season, joining a 411-yard effort against Georgia Tech.

