Clemson surged ahead 14-0 on an eight-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 4:41 to play in the first quarter. The score wrapped up a nine play 66-yard drive over 3:49.

The offense clicked on all cylinders in the drive with solid production on the ground and through the air. Lawrence was a perfect five for five on the drive and running back Travis Etienne ran three times for 21 yards.