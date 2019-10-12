Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 2 Clemson 28, Florida State 0

Second-ranked Clemson led Florida State, 28-0, at halftime of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium.
Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action! Photo Gallery
Second-ranked Clemson led Florida State, 28-0, at halftime of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium.
Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action! Photo Gallery
Clemson jumped out to a solid start to the second half as Amari Rogers scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown to give it a 35-0 lead with 11:49 in the third quarter. The drive covered 67 yards in five plays and (…)
For the first time this season, second-ranked Clemson came out clicking on both sides of the football. With the defense smothering Florida State’s offense, Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers’ rolled up (…)
Clemson continued to roll the Seminoles moving in front 28-0 on an eight yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 8:58 to play in the first half. The drive covered 78 yards in six (…)
Clemson played host to a sizable group of top prospects for Saturday’s game vs. Florida State at Death Valley. TCI was on the field before the game to see the recruits on hand. We spotted most of the visitors (…)
No. 2 Clemson extended its lead to 21-0 over Florida State on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 13:13 left in the first half. The drive covered 57 yards in 11 plays in five (…)
Clemson surged ahead 14-0 on an eight-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 4:41 to play in the first quarter. The score wrapped up a nine play 66-yard drive over 3:49. The offense (…)
Clemson jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and looked recharged on offense. Lawrence put the Tigers on board with a three-yard shovel pass for a touchdown to Travis Etienne with 12:09 remaining in the (…)
Clemson fans greeted the second-ranked Tigers for Tiger Walk outside Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Check out the photo gallery here. LINK Clemson hosts Florida State at 3:30 p.m.
It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson battles Florida State as the Tigers look to earn their 21st win in a row. The Tigers look to move closer to another Atlantic Division title with a win over (…)
The Clemson-Florida State series has become the Atlantic Coast Conference’s best series, but lately, the Tigers have grabbed control of it. Clemson has won the last four meetings and today it (…)