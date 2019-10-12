Lawrence, Tigers strike first

Lawrence, Tigers strike first

Clemson jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and looked recharged on offense. Lawrence put the Tigers on board with a three-yard shovel pass for a touchdown to Travis Etienne with 12:09 remaining in the first quarter to cap off a six play 75-yard drive that covered 2:51.

Lawrence started the game with a 40-yard completion to Tee Higgins followed by a trick play and pass from Etienne to Justyn Ross for 23 yards. Lawrence’s touchdown pass on fourth and one from the three sealed the drive and gave Clemson a 7-0 advantage.

