Player of the Game: No. 2 Clemson 45, Florida State 14

Trevor Lawrence put forth one of his best performances of the season on Saturday, totaling four touchdowns to lead the second-ranked Tigers to a 45-14 victory over Florida State at Death Valley.

Lawrence got Clemson’s offense rolling from the get-go, hooking up with Tee Higgins for a 40-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage. Five plays later, the sophomore quarterback tossed a 3-yard shovel pass to Travis Etienne to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Later in the first quarter, Lawrence led a nine-play, 66-yard drive that he capped with an 8-yard touchdown run – his fifth rushing touchdown of the season – to put the Tigers ahead, 14-0, with 4:41 left in the opening period. Lawrence went 4-of-4 passing for 29 yards on the possession.

Following an interception by safety Tanner Muse, Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) took over at its own 43-yard line and marched right down the field for another score. This time, Lawrence found Justyn Ross for a 10-yard touchdown that extended Clemson’s lead to 21-0 at the 13:13 mark of the second quarter. Lawrence ran for 22 yards and picked up two first downs during the 11-play, 57-yard drive.

On Clemson’s ensuing possession after an FSU three-and-out, Lawrence hit Joseph Ngata and Amari Rodgers for completions of 22 and 23 yards, respectively, before connecting with Ross again for an 8-yard touchdown that made the score 28-0 with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half.

The lone blemish in Lawrence’s otherwise strong outing came midway through the second quarter when he was intercepted by FSU’s Hamsah Nasirildeen along the sideline.

Lawrence finished the game 17-of-25 passing for 170 yards and three touchdown passes while rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown on six carries against the Seminoles, who fell to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in ACC play.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.