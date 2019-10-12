TCI Game Day: Florida State

It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson battles Florida State as the Tigers look to earn their 21st win in a row. The Tigers look to move closer to another Atlantic Division title with a win over the Noles.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.



Television: ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

2019 Record: Clemson 5-0, Florida State 3-2

ACC Record: Clemson 3-0 Florida State 2-1

Series History: Clemson trails 12-20

Last Meeting: Clemson won 59-10 on October 27, 2018

CLEMSON SEEKS 750TH WIN IN PROGRAM HISTORY ON SATURDAY

The Clemson Tigers will return to action for their first October contest of the season when the team hosts the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson enters this week in search of a milestone victory for the program. At 749-459-45 all-time, Clemson is one win away from becoming the 15th FBS

program to record 750 all-time wins. Clemson would be the first ACC program to reach the 750-win mark.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to win its 750th game in program history. Clemson would become the 15th FBS program to accomplish the feat and the first member of the Atlantic Coast Conference to do so.

– Clemson attempting to win its 21st consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and secondlongest winning streak in ACC history.

– Clemson attempting to win a 15th consecutive ACC regular season game for the second time in school history (20 from 1981-84).

– Head Coach Dabo Swinney winning his 122nd career game as a head coach, which would pass the career total of College Football Hall of Famer and Clemson legend Danny Ford, who won 121 career games (96 at Clemson and 25 at Arkansas).

– Clemson, who enters the game second in the AP Poll after being ranked No. 1 last game, attempting to win a 14th consecutive game when ranked lower in the AP Poll than in its previous contest. Clemson is 21-4 under Swinney when playing a game at a lower AP ranking than in its previous contest, including season openers in which Clemson opened lower than it finished the prior season.

SERIES HISTORY VS. FLORIDA STATE

Florida State holds a 20-12 advantage in the series with Clemson dating back to the schools’ first meeting, a 38-13 Florida State win in Tallahassee in 1970. Clemson has a 10-6 advantage over the last 16 games, including a five-game home winning streak until 2013.

The home team has won 13 of the last 17 games in the series. Since 2003, Clemson has won at Florida State three times, in 2006, 2016 and 2018. Florida State’s only win at Clemson since 2001 was in 2013. The last three road wins in the series (Florida State in 2013, Clemson in 2016 and 2018) all preceded National Championship victories that year.

Each of the last 10 years, the winner of the Clemson vs. Florida State game has gone on to win the Atlantic Division title. Each of the last eight years, the winner of this matchup has won the ACC Championship, including each of the last four years by the Tigers.

Last year, Clemson became the first school to defeat Florida State in ACC play four years in a row, a streak Clemson will attempt to push to five this year. The Seminoles previously lost six in a row to Miami, but five of those games were played prior to Miami joining the ACC.

CLEMSON-FLORIDA STATE CONNECTIONS

There are many connections between Clemson and Florida State’s coaching and administrative personnel. Clemson Director of Player Development Brad

Scott served as offensive coordinator of Florida State’s 1993 National Championship team. He served as an assistant with the Florida State program from 1983-93, including 1990-93 when he was offensive coordinator. He has a master’s degree from Florida State in athletic administration, a degree he earned in 1984. He was on the Florida State sideline in 1988 when the Seminoles executed the “Puntrooskie.”

Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott, Brad’s son, grew up in Tallahassee when Brad was an assistant coach and saw many Florida State games from the sidelines as a youth. He has recounted to media memories of shooting hoops with Florida State Heisman Trophy winner and eventual NBA Draft pick Charlie Ward.

Hootie Ingram, now retired and living in Alabama, was Clemson’s Head Coach from 1970-72, then served as Florida State’s Athletic Director in the 1980s. It was basically Ingram’s idea to change Clemson’s logo to the Tiger paw in 1970. He succeeded Clemson legend Frank Howard as Clemson’s head coach in 1970.

CLEMSON FOLLOWING OPEN DATES

Since joining the ACC as a charter member in 1953, Cemson has played 57 regular season games following off weeks. The Tigers are 38-19 in those contests.

Clemson is 11-2 under Head Coach Dabo Swinney when playing a regular season game following an off week, including two such occurrences in both the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Clemson has won nine of its last 10 regular season games after bye weeks, including each of its last five. Clemson is 1-2 against Florida State following off weeks since 1953 but won the most recent such meeting in a national championship campaign in 2016.

