No. 2 Clemson extended its lead to 21-0 over Florida State on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 13:13 left in the first half. The drive covered 57 yards in 11 plays in five minutes.

The Tigers continued to roll offensively and made significant stride in the run game with Lawrence totaling 22 yards and Etienne adding another 16 on the ground before Lawrence capped off the drive with the 10-yard strike over the middle to Ross for the score.