Recruits react to Clemson's rout over Florida State

Second-ranked Clemson dominated Florida State on Saturday, defeating the Seminoles by a score of 45-14 at Death Valley.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 (4-0 ACC) on the season, while the Seminoles fell to 3-3 (2-2).

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commits and other recruits for their reactions to the Tigers’ blowout victory. Here’s what they had to say:

Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei, 2020 5-star QB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “Man it was a statement win for all the doubters out there.”

Clemson commit Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “Very good game by Clemson! Very few mistakes and few turnovers. That was a great game!!”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 2020 4-star LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “It was a great win, we dominated in all phases (Saturday).”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 2020 4-star OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic): “Always great to get a big win! Keep the same focus into next week!”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 4-star OL, Canton, Ga. (Creekview): “It was awesome. Total blowout.”

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern): “A great win and it was awesome as always to be in an amazing environment that I call home.”

Caleb Williams, 2021 5-star QB, Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga): “Great win. Glad they beat FSU.”

Jager Burton, 2021 4-star OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “The game was awesome. Another big statement game for Clemson.”

Cade Denhoff, 2021 4-star DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “Big win for the Tigers. Statement win coming off a bye week.”

Kelvin Gilliam, 2021 4-star DE, Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs): “It wasn’t a shocking reaction. They came out and played great football.”

Tristan Leigh, 2021 4-star OL, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson): “It was crazy. They really bullied them from start to finish, and everyone did their job and dominated and it was great to watch for real.”

