Venables says defense was ‘on fire’ against FSU

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said his defense came out on fire in Saturday’s 45-14 win over Florida State.

“It was fun to watch,” he said afterward.

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) held the Seminoles to 253 total yards, while forcing four turnovers. FSU was just 2-of-13 on third down conversions and had just 10 first downs.

Clemson’s defense held the ACC’s second leading runner, Cam Akers, to a season-low 34 yards. Akers was averaging 116 yards per game prior to Saturday.

