Bart Boatwright's Fan Gallery: Florida State

Clemson fans were fired up to see the Tigers return to the field Saturday against Florida State.
Check out some great shots from Tiger Walk and the fans at Death Valley in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson fans were fired up to see the Tigers return to the field Saturday against Florida State.
Check out some great shots from Tiger Walk and the fans at Death Valley in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson freshman linebacker Kane Patterson saw the most extensive action of his young career on Saturday, playing 23 snaps and posting his first career sack in the Tigers’ 45-14 win over Florida State at (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the Tigers planned to come out aggressive against Florida State this past Saturday. Elliott goes in-depth on some of the changes to the offense during the bye (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Travis Etienne (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week (…)
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown does not get the criticism the Clemson football team has received following its one-point victory over his team back on Sept. 28. The Tigers needed a stop of a (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 26. Saturday, Oct. 26 Miami at Pitt, Noon, ESPN or ESPN2 (…)
Tanner Muse took Dabo Swinney’s challenge to dominate Florida State seriously. He recorded his third interception of the season and ended Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook 62 consecutive pass attempts (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was glad to see the offense come out and attack Florida State the way it did in Saturday’s 45-14 victory at Death Valley. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) (…)
Like most people in Cartersville, Michelle Parker loves her Georgia Bulldogs. When her shift is over at Capri Restaurant on Saturdays, she makes her way home where she and her family huddle up to the (…)
Clemson’s guest list of recruits for Saturday’s game against Florida State featured several highly regarded offensive linemen in the 2021 class, including Fairfax (Va.) Robinson four-star tackle (…)