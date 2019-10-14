First visit to Death Valley impresses 4-star lineman

Clemson’s guest list of recruits for Saturday’s game against Florida State featured several highly regarded offensive linemen in the 2021 class, including Fairfax (Va.) Robinson four-star tackle Tristan Leigh.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Leigh about his first visit to Death Valley.

“I had a great time. It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I would say the highlight was getting to see the team touch the rock and run down the hill up close, then getting to see them in action.”

Leigh (6-6, 275) came away impressed by what he saw during the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over the Seminoles.

“It was crazy,” he said. “They really bullied them from start to finish, and everyone did their job and dominated and it was great to watch for real.”

In addition to experiencing a game-day environment at Clemson, the visit gave Leigh a chance to speak with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and head coach Dabo Swinney.

Caldwell is expected to watch Leigh play in person soon as the Tigers continue to evaluate him.

“Caldwell said that he loves my film and how I play, and he is going to come to my school next,” Leigh said. “It was brief but with Coach Swinney he said that I have a great frame and he can’t wait to watch my film and said for me to come back to visit again.”

Swinney made a strong impression on Leigh, especially with his message to his team before the game.

“He was great, very inspiring and a motivating coach,” Leigh said. “His pregame speech gave me goosebumps.”

After a great experience on campus, Leigh hopes to add Clemson to his offer list, which currently includes Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech among other schools.

“An offer from them would mean a lot because they have an excellent program and I enjoyed my time with the coaches and team,” he said. “I’d be very excited.”

Besides Clemson, Leigh has visited Michigan, Penn State, Virginia and South Carolina this season. He plans to attend Penn State’s game vs. Michigan on Saturday and then LSU’s game vs. Auburn the following Saturday.

