Scott: ‘It was great to see our guys come out and attack’

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was glad to see the offense come out and attack Florida State the way it did in Saturday’s 45-14 victory at Death Valley.

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) totaled 552 yards in the victory, including 320 on the ground. They scored on four of the first five times they possessed the football, while building a 28-0 lead with 8:58 remaining in the second quarter.

On the first play from scrimmage, Trevor Lawrence threw a 40-yard pass to Tee Higgins and then on the second play, Travis Etienne threw a halfback pass 23 yards to Justyn Ross. Those two plays set the tone for the afternoon.

