Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

How did 4-star WR Beaux Collins enjoy his visit to Clemson this weekend? What is the latest on several of the nation’s top offensive linemen that were in Death Valley for the Florida State game? Is there any news from the NCAA on transfers Moore and Honor? What does AD Dan Radakovich think about the pay for likeness discussions? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.