Lawrence glad to see Swinney has his back

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said following Saturday’s 45-14 win over Florida State, its nice that head coach Dabo Swinney has his back and is taking up for him.

Swinney went on a rant Wednesday night about a media member texting him about Lawrence’s shoulder. Following Saturday’s game, the Clemson head coach again took up for his star player.

“I saw a little bit of it. I definitely agree with him,” Lawrence said when asked about Wednesday’s rant. “The drama stuff was a little much as far as trying to turn something from nothing. I appreciate him defending me, if that is what it was. I don’t know, but I know I agree with him.”

Watch Lawrence’s video with the media on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.