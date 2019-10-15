Swinney proud of how Galloway has handled his suspension

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said tight end Braden Galloway, who has been suspended by the NCAA since last December, will be available to play for the Tigers starting on December 15.

Galloway has been suspended since before the Tigers’ Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, after he and former Tigers Dexter Lawrence and Zach Giella tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance by the NCAA.

“He will be able to rejoin our group and be ready to help our team,” Swinney said. “So, hopefully we will have something to play for when he comes back. I have been really proud of him.”

Since the NCAA upheld Galloway’s suspension this past May, Swinney says the sophomore has done a nice job handling the situation and has been a great teammate.

“I am really proud of him,” Swinney said. “I kept my eye on him all fall camp and all through the season because that is hard. When you are good enough to go play, it’s not like you are hurt, but you can’t play. I just really like how he has handled himself. He has been an excellent teammate. He really has.”

Swinney said Galloway has played on the scout team this year and he has really been a great help and encouraging to the other tight ends, and he has stayed engaged.

“He has a smile on his face, and he is excited for the success of the other guys. I have been really, really proud of Braden,” the Clemson coach said. “Again, when things don’t happen when you want them, you have an option. They can define you, destroy you or develop you. I think it has truly developed him and matured him in a positive way.

“He has really developed a positive attitude and he has just gone to work. He has gotten in the weight room and he has prepared, and he is going to get out of jail somewhere down the road here.”

The Tigers were hoping Galloway would compete for the starting position at tight end this season after showing some promise as a true freshman in 2018. He caught five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown last season.

