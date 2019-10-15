Top Alabama defender recaps return visit to Clemson

One of the top sophomore prospects in the country returned to Clemson this past Saturday for the second time this season already.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive end/outside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (pictured far right) attended the Tigers’ 45-14 win against Florida State at Death Valley.

“The win was a dominant win for sure, and the atmosphere was really good,” he said.

Alexander — the No. 9 prospect nationally in the 2022 class according to 247Sports — also visited Clemson for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 7.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound edge rusher did not get to speak with any of the coaches while on campus that day, as he arrived later than expected. However, Alexander was able to chat with his area recruiter, Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, during Saturday’s visit.

“I really enjoyed it. Got to talk to Coach Bates and saw the team in the locker room after the big win,” he said.

Alexander also had a chance to meet head coach Dabo Swinney.

“He’s a good man and a great motivator,” Alexander said.

Alexander has already received verbal offers from double-digit Power Five programs, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Florida State and Virginia Tech.

Bates explained to Alexander that Clemson opts not to offer underclassmen prospects, per the program’s philosophy, but expressed to Alexander that the Tigers really like him.

“He has told me they don’t offer early, but he’s very interested,” Alexander said.

Next up on Alexander’s visit schedule are trips to Alabama on Oct. 19, LSU on Oct. 26 and Alabama again on Nov. 9.

Alexander made the visit to Clemson with one of his teammates at Thompson High School, 2023 athlete Tony Mitchell, a Tennessee commitment.

