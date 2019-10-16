Clemson Athletics continues graduation success

Clemson Athletics earned an overall 91 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2009-12 cohort in data released by the NCAA on Wednesday. It’s the sixth consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91% or higher.

“We are proud of our student-athletes for attaining their Clemson degrees while members of our athletic program,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “Graduation Success Rate not only takes into their hard work, but also the support provided by IPTAY, the staff at the Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center and our coaches, who value academic performance.”

Among public institutions, Clemson’s department rate was second in the ACC and eighth in the Power Five. Six programs earned perfect 100% GSR scores – baseball, men’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s tennis and volleyball, with women’s cross country/track (96), women’s soccer (96) and rowing (95) also among the top performers. Overall, 12 of 14 programs finished above the national average.

Overall Department Rate: 91

Women’s Sports

Basketball: 82

Cross Country/Track: 96

Rowing: 95

Golf: 100

Soccer: 96

Tennis: 100

Volleyball : 100

Men’s Sports

Baseball: 100

Basketball: 100

Cross Country/Track: 83

Football: 81

Golf: 100

Soccer: 87

Tennis: 89

–-courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications