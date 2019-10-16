Potter wasn’t the only Tiger to feel Swinney’s wrath

B.T. Potter was not the only Clemson player to feel Dabo Swinney’s wrath in last Saturday’s win over Florida State. Potter’s “butt chewing” just happened to be the one the television cameras caught.

Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice he made K’Von Wallace sit the bench after his senior safety was called for a personal foul penalty following Derion Kendrick’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown with 9:39 to play in the third quarter.

Clemson’s head coach has been the center of criticism following the “butt chewing” he gave Potter after the sophomore missed a 24-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. Swinney was asked Wednesday if all the scrutiny from the media and social media on the subject bothered him.

“I guess I am the only coach that yells at a player. The thing is, I yelled at K’Von Wallace a lot worse than B.T,” he said. “I kicked him out of the game. He did not play another snap on defense from the third quarter on because he had a personal foul.

“It was a bad personal foul. It is not who we are, and it is not what we do. I guess the cameras show what they want to show. I don’t know. I could care less about any of that stuff. I coach these guys.”

Swinney joked that some of his former wide receivers from his days as a position coach have told him he has gotten soft.

“I don’t degrade guys, but I coach them hard. I always coach them hard. I don’t do anything different now,” he said. “Sometimes the camera shows up and they make up things. Nothing surprises me anymore.

“I am not distracted by that stuff one iota. I have a job to do and I try to do it to the best of my ability.”

Swinney has since demoted Potter to long-range field goal kicker and named Steven Sawicki as the regular field goal and extra point kicker. Potter is 5-for-9 on field goals this year. However, he is a perfect 27-for-27 on extra points.

Clemson will play at Louisville on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon and will be televised by ABC.

