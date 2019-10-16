Swinney's Wednesday practice report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media one more time on Wednesday in advance of the second-ranked Tigers’ trip to Louisville on Saturday.

After Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, Swinney gave an update on the health of the team, what to expect against the Cardinals and a whole lot more.

Watch Swinney from Wednesday’s interview session with the media on TCITV.

