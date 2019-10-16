Thomas questionable for Louisville game

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game at Louisville, head coach Dabo Swinney announced after Wednesday’s practice.

“He got banged up in practice, so he is kind of in concussion protocol. So, we will have to see on that,” Swinney said.

Thomas (6-2, 265) has 17 tackles on the season, including 4.5 tackles for loss, which is second on the team. He also has 2 sacks and is tied for the team lead with 6 quarterback pressures.

Swinney also announced reserve linebacker Jake Venables will not play on Saturday. He is out with a hamstring injury. Defensive back Mario Goodrich missed last week’s game against Florida State due to a disciplinary reason, but he will play against the Cardinals.

“Mario is back. He is out of the doghouse,” Swinney said. “He is back.”

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring strain) had a good week of practice according to Swinney and it appears he will be ready to go for the Tigers when they play the Cardinals at noon on Saturday from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. The game will be televised by ABC.

Higgins’ 24 receptions and 549 yards leads the team, while his 3 touchdown catches are tied for the team lead.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.