Tiger Talk: Will Louisville's offense give Clemson fits?

Feature

The Clemson Insider crew gets together for this week’s edition of Tiger Talk, as they preview Saturday’s showdown between No. 2 Clemson and Louisville at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

How much of an issue will Louisville quarterbacks Micale Cunningham and Evan Conley give the Tigers this week, along with an offense that scored 62 points at Wake Forest last week?

The Cardinals rank third in the ACC in scoring (37.3 pts/game), rushing average (227.0 yds/game) and total offense (489.0 yds/game) heading into Saturday’s noon kick on ABC.

