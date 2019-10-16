Tigers in the NFL: Week 6

Last week, there are 34 former Clemson Tigers listed on NFL rosters and 20 of them saw action on the field last Sunday. The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at how former Tigers performed in the NFL during Week 6 of the season.

Houston Texans 31, Kansas City Chiefs 24

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 9 receptions, 55 yards, 12 targets

D.J. Reader: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss

Carlos Watkins

Deshaun Watson: 30/42, 280 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 10 carries, 42 yards, 2 touchdowns

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 6 tackles, 3 solo

The Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs battled head-to-head in Kansas City. The Texans were seeking out their fourth win and the Chiefs were seeking out their fifth win. In the end, the Texans went home with a victory that was led by former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson had himself a game where he went 30-of-42 for 280 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also took the ball for himself on 10 carries for 42 yards, while adding 2 touchdowns on the ground. One rushing touchdown came on a scramble to the right from 3 yards out. Another former Tiger for the Texans, DeAndre Hopkins, received looks from Watson on 12 occasions where he reeled 9 passes in for 55 yards. Hopkins has been a constant target for Watson to this point in his career and continues to get many looks from him. Carlos Watkins and D.J. Reader saw some playing time on defense for the Texans. Reader recorded 3 solo tackles, including 1 tackle-for-loss in which he was able to inflict a 4-yard loss, helping set up a Chiefs’ punt. Bashaud Breeland was seen on defense for the Chiefs all night, tallying 3 solo tackles as well as another 3 assisted tackles. With the win, the Texans continue to sit atop the AFC South and despite the loss, the Chiefs are still on top of the AFC West.

Seattle Seahawks 32, Cleveland Browns 28

SEA: Jaron Brown: 3 receptions, 29 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 targets

The Cleveland Browns continue to slump with yet another loss, bringing their record to 2-4, but the Seattle Seahawks improved their record to 5-1 on the season and a lot of this can be attributed to the performance of one former Tiger, Jaron Brown. The wide receiver was not thrown the ball much, but when he was, he made plays. He was given a good look on 5 occasions where he was able to catch 3 of them for 29 yards. Two of his 3 receptions proved to be very important as they were hauled in for touchdowns, giving the Seahawks 12 points that they needed to beat the Browns in Cleveland. One of his touchdowns came right before halftime when the Seahawks were down 20-12. On third-and-five, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson found Brown on a 17-yard play where he caught the ball on the right side of the end zone. His second touchdown came later in the game on a 6-yard pass from Wilson where he made a diving catch in the middle of the end zone.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 6 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: I solo tackle, 1 pass deflection

Grady Jarett: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 0.5 tackles-for-loss

CAR: Ray-Ray McCloud III: 1 punt return, 10 yards, 1 lost fumble

DEN: Coty Sensabaugh

GB: B.J. Goodson: 4 tackles, 3 solo

JAX: Brandon Thomas

LAC: Mike Williams: 5 receptions, 72 yards, 10 targets

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 3 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception

Jayron Kearse: 3 tackles, 1 solo

NO: Stephone Anthony

NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 5 tackles, 3 solo

TB: Bradley Pinion: 6 punts, 267 yards, 1 within the 20

TEN: Adam Humphries: 6 receptions, 47 yards, 6 targets, 3 punt returns, 19 yards

