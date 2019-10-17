In-state cornerback recaps ‘great’ first visit to Clemson

Jeadyn Lukus grew up a Clemson fan, and this past weekend, the cornerback prospect from Mauldin (S.C.) High School was able to visit Clemson for the first time as a recruit.

Lukus, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore in the 2022 class, was invited to attend the Tigers’ game against Florida State last Saturday.

“I had a great time,” he said. “The atmosphere in the stadium and the fans were amazing.”

Lukus enjoyed his overall experience at Clemson but pointed out a couple of the highlights.

“Probably getting to know the coaches and seeing what it was like in the locker room after the game. They have fun,” he said.

Lukus was able to meet cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“I talked to Coach Reed and Coach Conn,” he said. “They were just telling me what the program was about. Coach Reed was saying how Clemson is like a utopia and how overall it’s just a great place to be.”

Lukus describes himself as a “fast, physical and lockdown” corner. South Carolina is showing interest along with Clemson, and he plans to be in Columbia on Saturday for the Gamecocks’ matchup with Florida.

His recruitment is in the infant stages, but Lukus is hoping to receive an offer from the Tigers in the future when he is further along in the process.

“What stands out most is the culture,” he said. “I grew up a Clemson fan and still am so it was pretty cool to go on a visit there and it would mean a lot if I got an offer.”

Big thanks to the coaches and @ClemsonFB for having me up this weekend to visit and see their amazing program. Had a great time‼️@CUCoachReed @CoachConn @CoachCab17 @CoachWash4 — Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) October 13, 2019

