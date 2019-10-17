No. 2 Clemson at Louisville: Winner gains control of the Atlantic Division

The second-ranked Clemson Tigers go on the road to take on a red-hot Louisville Cardinals squad, fresh off an upset of then No. 19 Wake Forest last week.

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are seeking their 22nd straight victory behind one of the nation’s top offenses led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense.

The Cardinals lit up the scoreboard last week in Winston-Salem, scoring 62 points and they are one of the nation’s most improved teams.

Check out Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney getting you ready for this Atlantic Division duel at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network

