Tour of Champions: In-depth interview with Clemson commit Walker Parks

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Clemson Insider traveled to Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday as part of our Tour of Champions.

At the school, The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson offensive line commitment Walker Parks about a variety of topics, including his decision to choose the Tigers during the recruiting process, what it was like to be presented with his Under Armour All-America Game jersey on Friday and much more.

Watch our in-depth interview with the future Tiger on TCITV: