By the Numbers: No. 2 Clemson at Louisville

The Clemson Tigers are hitting the road to Louisville, Kentucky to take on the Cardinals in Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.

With kickoff at noon, the Tigers look to extend their record to 7-0 on the season. This would be the third time the Tigers have traveled to Louisville in program history and look to remain undefeated there. The Clemson Insider brings to you some numbers to be aware of ahead of this weekend’s matchup.

6-0: With a win, the Tigers can improve their record against the Cardinals to 6-0.

10: A win in Louisville would stretch Clemson’s true road game win streak to 10 games.

17: With a touchdown pass on Saturday, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have thrown a touchdown in 17 consecutive games.

22: With a win on Saturday, Clemson will extend their winning streak to 22 games, the longest in school history and the second longest in ACC history. It is also the longest active streak in the country.

32: Clemson has defeated five of its first six opponents by an average margin of 32.0 points.

41.8: Clemson has averaged 41.8 points per game when facing Louisville in their five all-time games against each other.

46: If running back Travis Etienne rushes for 46 more yards, he will become 6th on Clemson’s all-time rushing yardage leaderboard.

77: Last year, the Tigers beat the Cardinals by scoring 77 points at home. The defense held the Cardinals to 16 points.

164: Running back Lyn-J Dixon only needs 164 more yards to record 1,000 career rushing yards.

170: Wide receiver Tee Higgins needs 170 more receiving yards to accomplish the 2,000-yard milestone. He would be the 14th player in school history to reach this feat.

