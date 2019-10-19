Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 2 Clemson 17, Louisville 3

Football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Second-ranked Clemson led Louisville, 17-3, at halftime of the game at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.

Trevor Lawrence threw touchdown passes to Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross, and was also intercepted twice in the first quarter, while B.T. Potter made a 51-yard field goal.

Defensively, Isaiah Simmons led the way for the Tigers, recording six total tackles including two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss with one pass breakup.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action! PHOTO GALLERY

