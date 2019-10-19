Lawrence: The guys had my back

Lawrence: The guys had my back

Trevor Lawrence talks about his performance against Louisville, how he knew his teammates had his back and much more after the 45-10 win over the Cards.

Watch his postgame comments on TCITV:

