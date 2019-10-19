Player of the Game: No. 2 Clemson 45, Louisville 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After rushing for 127 yards against Florida State a week ago, Travis Etienne kept things rolling and had an even bigger day on the ground in second-ranked Clemson’s 45-10 win over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.

The junior running back racked up 192 yards on 14 attempts, an average of 13.7 yards per carry, and found the end zone on a 49-yard rushing touchdown.

The touchdown essentially put the dagger in the game, extending Clemson’s lead to 24-3 with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Cardinals could not contain Etienne from the start, as he broke free for a 48-yard run on Clemson’s first play from scrimmage to help set up the first score of the game, a 51-yard field goal by B.T. Potter that gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead at the 9:27 mark of the opening quarter.

Etienne needed just eight yards to reach 200 for the game, a tally that would have made him the first running back in Clemson history to rush for 200 or more yards in three different games in a career.

Unfortunately, Etienne’s day came to an end when he suffered an apparent lower-body injury after an 18-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

In the first seven games of the season, the native of Jennings, Louisiana, has rushed for a total of 781 yards and six touchdowns.

Overall, against Louisville, the Tigers ran for 298 yards and three touchdowns on 37 attempts (8.1 average).

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.