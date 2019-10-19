Swinney discusses Clemson's win at Louisville

Swinney discusses Clemson's win at Louisville

Football

Swinney discusses Clemson's win at Louisville

By 30 minutes ago

By: |

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following the second-ranked Tigers’ 45-10 win over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.

Watch Swinney’s postgame interview on TCITV:

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Second-ranked Clemson extended its lead to 10-0 on a six-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Joeseph Ngata with 10:41 to play in the first half. The drive covered 81 yards on six (…)

reply
4hr

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Second-ranked Clemson jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a 51 yard field goal off the foot of BT Potter with 9:27 to play in the first quarter. The drive spanned 46 yards in five (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home