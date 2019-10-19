Swinney discusses Clemson's win at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following the second-ranked Tigers’ 45-10 win over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.
Watch Swinney’s postgame interview on TCITV:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Second-ranked Clemson pulled away late and secured its 21st straight victory with a 45-10 win over Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers started the game sluggishly with a pair of Trevor (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After rushing for 127 yards against Florida State a week ago, Travis Etienne kept things rolling and had an even bigger day on the ground in second-ranked Clemson’s 45-10 win over (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After playing perhaps the worst first quarter of his career, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence bounced back by throwing three touchdowns in the last three quarters as No. 2 Clemson (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Second-ranked Clemson pulled ahead 24-3 on a 49-yard rushing touchdown by Travis Etienne with 1:35 to play in the third quarter. The drive lasted two plays and covered 58 yards in 34 (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Second-ranked Clemson led Louisville, 17-3, at halftime of the game at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday. Trevor Lawrence threw touchdown passes to Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross, and was also (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Second ranked Clemson entered halftime with a 17-3 lead over Louisville after a sloppy first half of play. Here are some notable snaps from the first 30 minutes of the game. Each team entered (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In what was a sloppy first half by both teams, No. 2 Clemson leads Louisville 17-3 at halftime. Despite the sloppy play the Tigers ended the opening half with a spectacular play when Justyn (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Second-ranked Clemson extended its lead to 10-0 on a six-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Joeseph Ngata with 10:41 to play in the first half. The drive covered 81 yards on six (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Second-ranked Clemson jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a 51 yard field goal off the foot of BT Potter with 9:27 to play in the first quarter. The drive spanned 46 yards in five (…)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Second-ranked Clemson has arrived to Louisville for today’s 12 p.m. game against the Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival: PHOTO (…)