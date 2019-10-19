Tigers strike first

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Second-ranked Clemson jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a 51 yard field goal off the foot of BT Potter with 9:27 to play in the first quarter. The drive spanned 46 yards in five plays and 2:08.

The Tigers started with the ball on their own 20 after K’Von Wallace intercepted Micale Cunningham in the end zone. On the first play from scrimmage Travis Etienne picked up 48 yards but a false start and sack forced Clemson to kick and Potter converted by matching his career high 51-yard field goal.