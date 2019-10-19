Tour of Champions: Friday was a day Parks will never forget

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Friday was a special day for Clemson commitment Walker Parks, as the four-star offensive lineman from Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky, received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey during the school’s homecoming pep rally.

The Clemson Insider traveled to Frederick Douglass as part of our Tour of Champions and spoke with Parks about the prestigious honor following the pep rally Friday afternoon.

“It’s a huge day for me,” he said. “I’ll remember this for the rest of my life, getting in front of everybody and getting my jersey. Because one, it’s such a rare opportunity … So, being selected for a game like this, I’ll definitely remember this forever.”

Parks (6-5, 275) is among 100 of the nation’s top players who will compete in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2, and Parks is looking forward to facing off against other elite talents on a national stage.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I’ve had a couple opportunities. My last one was at The Opening (Finals in July), then I went to the (Rivals) Five-star Challenge back in the summertime. So, it’s been a while since I’ve been able to go up against some other nationally ranked guys, but I’m looking forward to it … When I get there, I want to have a dominant performance and really showcase everything and be ready for that.”

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell recently reached out to Parks to congratulate him on the UA All-America recognition.

Parks will enroll at Clemson next summer.

“I talk to Coach Caldwell all the time,” Parks said. “We call about once a week, just talk about whatever’s going on, really. It’s not even always about football – it’s just keeping in touch and everything. So, I talk to him, and he congratulated me the other day on this ceremony that was going to happen because I told him.”

“They’re proud of me and they’re ready for me to get there,” Parks added of Caldwell and the Tigers’ coaching staff. “But they said enjoy your time in high school, so I’m going to do that and I’m going to get my body ready come this offseason because I’m going to enroll next summer. So, I’m going to get my body ready, and when I show up, they said just be ready for everything.”

Several other Clemson commits in the 2020 class are expected to suit up in the UA All-America Game as well, including linebacker Sergio Allen, running back Demarkcus Bowman, defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes, offensive lineman Bryn Tucker, wide receiver E.J. Williams and defensive lineman Tre Williams.

