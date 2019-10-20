By the numbers: No. 2 Clemson 45, Louisville 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson totaled 551 yards in Saturday’s 45-10 victory over Louisville.

The second-ranked Tigers rushed for 298 yards and were led by running back Travis Etienne. The reigning ACC Player of Year rushed for 192 yards on 14 carries and had 227 all-purpose yards overall.

Here are this week’s By the Numbers from Clemson’s win at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

8.05: Clemson’s 8.05 yards-per-carry average was its second-best of the season, trailing its 8.39 average in the season opener against Georgia Tech.

10: Clemson won its 10th straight true road game, pulling Clemson within two games of the school-record 12-game streak from 2015-17.

16: Clemson has now won 16 consecutive ACC regular season games for the second time in school history (20 from 1981-84).

22: Clemson won its 22nd consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and second-longest winning streak in ACC history.

11: Running back Travis Etienne averaged 13.7 yards per carry in the contest, marking the 11th time in his career he’s averaged 10.0 yards per carry in a game on at least five attempts to tie Colin Kaepernick for the most by any FBS player since 2000.

27: Louisville running back Javian Hawkins exceeded 100 rushing yards, snapping Clemson’s streak of 27 consecutive games without allowing a 100-yard rusher. He became the first opponent to rush for 100 yards on Clemson since Georgia Tech’s KirVonte Benson on Oct. 28, 2017.

43: Etienne recorded a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. It was Etienne’s 43rd career rushing touchdown, pulling him within four of James Davis’ school record for career rushing touchdowns (47 from 2005-08).

40: Clemson entered the game having scored 42, 47 and 77 points in its last three meetings with Louisville. With another 40-point performance Saturday, Clemson has now scored at least 40 points in four straight games in a series with an ACC opponent for the first time in school history. Clemson is now averaging 42.3 points per game against Louisville in six all-time meetings, Clemson’s highest all-time average against an opponent presently in a Power Five conference.

60: Clemson rushed for 298 yards and improved to 60-1 when rushing for 200+ yards under Dabo Swinney. The lone loss came in the 2009 ACC Championship Game against Georgia Tech.

1956: Clemson held Louisville to 263 total yards after the Cardinals entered the contest ranked 16th in the country and third in the conference averaging 489.0 yards per game. Clemson has now held opponents below 300 yards of total offense in seven straight games for the first time since an eight-game stretch in 1956.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

