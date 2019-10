LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Clemson Insider traveled to Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday night to see 2020 Clemson offensive line commit Walker Parks and 2021 Clemson offensive line target Jager Burton play as part of our Tour of Champions.

Parks, Burton and Frederick Douglass defeated Great Crossing (Georgetown, Kentucky) by a score of 50-0 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of Parks and Burton! PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTO GALLERY