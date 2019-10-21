Booth will miss first half of BC game, apologizes to Clemson AD

Clemson freshman Andrew Booth will have to miss the first half of next Saturday’s game against Boston College per Atlantic Coast Conference rules after he was ejected from the second-ranked Tigers’ 45-10 win at Louisville.

During a Clemson punt return in the third quarter, Booth and Cardinals’ defensive back Trennell Troutman got in a tussle, which resulted in Booth slamming Troutman to the ground and then throwing a punch.

The Clemson cornerback was penalized for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was ejected from the game. Of course, Swinney had already sent him to the showers before the official’s ruling.

As for the consequences of Booth’s actions in the football program, Swinney said they will handle it internally.

“It started with making him ride the bus home last night,” Swinney said during Sunday’s conference call with the local media. “The team flew back, and he rode back on our managers’ bus. So, that is where it started and the rest of it, we will handle in-house here.”

Swinney says Booth is handling the punishment well and his attitude has been “great.” He even apologized to athletic director Dan Radakovich for his actions.

“He has been incredibly responsive and very remorseful. He has responded the way you hope a good young person will respond,” the Clemson coach said. “He is very disappointed in himself and embarrassed. He has apologized to our team, our AD, he’s really disappointed in himself for sure.”

Swinney again emphasized Saturday’s incident is way out of character for Booth, but it is something he will learn from.

“I am very pleased with how he has taken ownership and being accountable. He had a long bus ride home last night and had plenty of time to think about it.”

Xavier Thomas update. Swinney says he does not have any new word on Xavier Thomas’ condition, other than he is still in concussion protocol for an injury he suffered in practice last week.

The Clemson defensive end did not make the trip to Louisville on Saturday because of the head injury.

“We are just kind of waiting and seeing what the doctor says. That is where we are there,” Swinney said.

Other injury news. The Tigers exited the Louisville game banged up at several positions.

Right guard John Simpson, running back Travis Etienne, wide receiver Amari Rodgers, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, reserve defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich all came out of the game banged up.

On Sunday evening, Swinney said it is too early to tell if anyone will miss playing against Boston College.

“All of those guys have been in today and we will assess them again tomorrow, and then, obviously, we did not have Xavier with us, so we will see where he is as well,” the Clemson coach said. “But we had some little things here and there, but I think, for the most part we are in pretty good shape.”

Clemson hosts Boston College next Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network.

